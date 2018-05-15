Exclusive: Johnny Galecki’s ‘SciJinks’ Lands Premiere Date, First Teaser Released

The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki has a new show titled SciJinks, which has landed a premiere date and released its first teaser.

The new series, which will air on the Science Channel on May 16 at 10 p.m. ET, uses “cutting-edge science as the foundation for outrageous stunts and practical jokes,” according to a press release.

It’s 50 percent Mythbusters, 50 percent Punk’d and 100 percent hilarious.

Galecki hosts and produces the show, while science “prankologists” Tamara Robertson and Jason Latimer “test out science on unsuspecting marks, drawing from chemistry, physics, technology, engineering and more, with never-before-seen pranks that will introduce audiences to remarkable and unusual scientific discoveries.”

In a brand teaser for the show, fans can see the set-up for one of the pranks, which involves both the illusion of mind-control and actual mind-control.

A couple of unwitting participants try on some “headgear” that measures “electrical activity in ” their brains, and then sends a signal to a tablet operated by one of the “instructors,” which will in turn move a ball that is Bluetooth enabled.

This will, in reality, allow them to control the ball with their minds, but considering this is prank show, fans can be certain the team has more up their sleeve.

As previously mentioned, Galecki is most well-known foe his role as Leonard Hofstadter on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, which just recently aired its season 11 finale to huge ratings.

According to TV Line, the shows season 11 finale, which featured the wedding of Amy and Sheldon, drew in 15 million viewers. This was the highest ratings for the show since early March.

The shows big numbers reportedly helped boost the series’ that followed as well, with Young Sheldon bringing in 12.2 million viewers, Mom’s one-hour finale nabbing and average of 8.5 million viewers, and S.W.A.T. closing out CBS’ epic night with 5.6 million viewers.

As previously mention, the Big Bang Theory season finale was centered around the wedding of Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), with the show opening up the floodgates on celebrity guests, such as Kathy Bates and and magician Raymond Teller, from Penn & Teller.

The two appeared as Mr. and Mrs. Fowler, the parents of Amy. Bates and Teller made their debut during the May 10 season finale, alongside other previously announced guest stars such as actor Jerry O’Connell, who played Sheldon’s brother Georgie.

While fans will have to wait until the new fall TV season for the continued hijinks of the Big Bang crew, they can tune in to see Galecki on SciJinks starting this week.