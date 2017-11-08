Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Good Doctor’

Out of nowhere, a freshman medical drama managed to become the sensation of 2017 fall TV. Surpassing shows like The Big Bang Theory, This Is Us, and NCIS, ABC‘s The Good Doctor has taken America by storm, becoming one of the most-watched shows with the ratings to prove it. It’s the show that just can’t be stopped, drawing in more and more viewers each and every week.

If you still need a little convincing to get onboard, we’ve compiled a list of everything that you need to know about America’s new favorite show.

What Is It About?

The Good Doctor, which is based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name, follows Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgical resident with autism and savant syndrome at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Along with dramatic scenes of surgeries and other medical procedures, The Good Doctor also offers glimpses into Shaun’s troubled childhood.

Who’s on the Show?

The Good Doctor boasts a list of big names in its cast. Freddie Highmore, who portrayed Norman Bates on Bates Motel, takes on the role of Shaun Murphy. Misfit’s Antonia Thomas plays Dr. Claire Brown, Homeland‘s Hill Harper plays Dr. Marcus Andrews, and The West Wing‘s Richard Schiff takes on the role of Shaun Murphy’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman.

What Makes It So Good?

There are a lot of elements that go into making The Good Doctor a good show — from the character of Shaun Murphy, who is unlike any lead on other medical dramas, to the wild cases that are featured each week. The fact that organs and ideas magically appear and float by when Shaun Murphy is deep in thought is an added plus, too.

Why Should You Watch It?

Freddie Highmore’s performance alone is enough to make the show worth watching, but combine that with the cliché romantic doctor drama, a decent amount of gore and blood via surgeries, and compelling a storyline that at times can be comfortably predictable and you have yourself TV gold, or, as some have termed it, comfort food TV.

When Can You Watch It?

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.