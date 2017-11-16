First Look at Eve and ‘The Talk’ Co-Hosts Together

New The Talk host Eve is hitting it off well with her veteran co-hosts.

The Grammy-award winning musician and actress joined the cast of the CBS daytime talk show as a regular host on Tuesday, then the cast went out to celebrate their new addition with a dinner at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Eve Jeffers Cooper was spotted leaving the Los Angeles hot spot with Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. The ladies were all smiles exiting the restaurant and gave goodbye hugs until they meet again on set the following morning.

Eve received a warm welcome on her first day as an official host Tuesday, shortly after she tested the waters as a guest co-host during the week of Oct. 13 and on other occasions.

“Once I did the first test week and I met all the ladies, I felt the energy — not only from them but everyone I met on the set, and it was great,” Eve told Deadline of her new gig. “It was one of those exciting moments in life where I thought it would be a good challenge for me. If it feels right, then it must be right.”

The entertainer made the decision to join the talk show following the departure of previous host Aisha Tyler, who left at the end of last season to focus on her other television and film projects, including CBS‘ Criminal Minds.

For the rapper and actress, the opportunity of a new creative outlet was a welcomed change.

What a proud moment hehe 😬 been smilin for days!!! @thetalkcbs and thanku to my whole team who help make this happen 👉🏾 💜 A post shared by EVE @therealeve (@therealeve) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

“I think what I’m looking forward to the most is showcasing my personality and who I am now as a woman,” she said. “In my career, people know me from my music and I have done certain things in entertainment, but this is a different avenue for me.”

On her first day joining the roundtable, Eve and her co-hosts discussed their opinions on Blake Shelton being named PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in 2018, Kim Kardashian’s new fragrance launch and their own de-stressing tactics.

The Talk airs weekdays via national syndication by CBS.