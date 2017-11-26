This Disney Channel Star Makes an Absurd Amount of Money

Ethan Wacker, the star of the Disney Channel‘s Bizaardvark, probably doesn’t have to worry about getting a summer job to pay for college. That’s because the 15-year-old could earn nearly half a million dollars from the show.

TMZ obtained a copy of Wacker’s contract, which had to be filed in court since he is a minor. According to the site, he has earned $375,000 from the first 41 episodes of Bizaardvark. If he signs up for two more seasons and earns raises, he could bank another $400,000.

The contract also includes a potential Bizaardvark movie, which would earn him $150,000. And if he appears in other movies, he would get $75,000 checks per role.

According to TMZ, Disney also pays him $500 per public appearance.

Wacker stars on Bizaardvark as Bernie, a friend of Frankie (Madison Hu) and Paige’s (Olivia Rodrigo). The series centers on two teen friends who post funny videos on the web and reach 10,000 subscribers and join Vuuugle studios.

YouTube star Jake Paul starred on the show until his departure last summer.

“Jake is no longer on Bizaardvark. He had become one of my best friends and I loved hanging out with him. I just want you all to keep supporting Jake, even though most of you are here from him,” Wacker wrote on Instagram after hearing the news. Ok, I’m gonna really miss the kid, but I’m still gonna try and hang out with him. I love you bro, and I’ll really miss you.”

The next episode of Bizaardvark, “A Killer Robot Christmas,” airs on Friday, Dec. 8.

Photo: Ethan Wacker/Instagram