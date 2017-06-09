Erinn Hayes Tweets Very Direct Response About Being ‘Let Go’ From ‘Kevin Can Wait’

Erinn Hayes, who starred opposite Kevin James in Kevin Can Wait, has sounded off about her unexpected departure.

True, I’ve been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans. https://t.co/HfYKzVuSnT — erinn hayes (@hayeslady) June 3, 2017

Hayes quoted Deadline‘s story about her exit and tweeted a rather straightforward message to fans in response.

“True, I’ve been let go from the show,” she wrote. “Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”

The star’s previous retweet was a post sharing Kevin Can Wait‘s season two premiere time, so this might mean the news was unexpected, even for her.

She also clarified to a fan that the decision was “not her choice.”

Hayes’ friend and comedian Megan Mullally also commented on the departure and how the showrunners will regret letting her go.

I love you so much, friend. ❤️ — erinn hayes (@hayeslady) June 6, 2017

“y’all are crazy @KevinCanWaitCBS,” Mullally said. “Erinn Hayes is a truly great, hilarious actress who can do literally anything. your loss.”

In Kevin Can Wait, James stars as retired police officer Kevin Gable who’s struggling to adjust to retiree life after two decades on the force. Hayes played his wife Donna on the show.

Despite being such a central character, it appears as if she’s not simply being recast. She’s presumably being written off the show. The producers claimed the decision was based around a new creative direction for the show.

To make things more interesting, Leah Remini, who was simply a guest star in the season finale, has been promoted to a series regular. Remini, who previously starred with James on King of Queens, played his former police partner in the season finale, titled “Sting of Queens.”

Hayes has served as a guest star on numerous shows including Parks and Recreation, Workaholics and Grey’s Anatomy. Before Kevin Can Wait, she was best known as a series regular on Children’s Hospital and Worst Week.

While Hayes’ next role has yet to be revealed, she’s already slated to star in several indie films, including Band Aid and Sharon 1.2.3.

Photo Credit: CBS