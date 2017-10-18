Erinn Hayes Is ‘Liking’ Fan Tweets Calling for a ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Boycott

Kevin Can Wait fans have made it very clear that they weren’t happy with the show’s decision to kill of Donna (Erinn Hayes) this season, and the ratings have started to reflect those feelings.

The fans have also taken to Twitter to complain about the quality of the show since Donna’s departure, saying that they’ll no longer be tuning in. As it turns out, Erinn Hayes is a pretty big fan of these tweets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress has been liking several tweets from fans that have been promising to boycott the show, many of which actually tagged Hayes, saying that she made the show better. Some of these messages say that they have “tuned out,” while others pose the sarcastic question, “Guess who isn’t watching a certain show on TV anymore?”

@hayeslady, my family and I have tuned out🙈. If Kevin Can Wait🙉, so can we – for you to have a bigger career than him!!!🙊 — Brandon Navarre (@Navarticus) October 18, 2017

The entire situation began this earlier this summer, when Kevin Can Wait promoted Leah Remini to a series regular on the show, followed by the firing of Hayes. When the second season premiered a few weeks ago, the characters quickly addressed that Donna had died, and there was no other mention of the character.

More: Kevin Can Wait Ratings Take Another Hit

While Hayes has clearly been enjoying the outpouring of support from fans, she has made it clear that she has no hard feelings toward Remini. Some fans took to attacking the new star for the casting shake-up, but Hayes told them that that kind of behavior was “ugly” and asked that they “be above it.”

But please can we stop the personal attacks on @LeahRemini in my name? It’s ugly, I never asked for it and let’s be above it. 2/2 — erinn hayes (@hayeslady) September 30, 2017

In a recent interview, star and producer Kevin James said that the decision to kill Donna was made because they were “just running out of ideas.”

Kevin Can Wait airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.