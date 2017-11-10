Eric Winter Joins ‘The Good Doctor’

It looks like The Good Doctor‘s San Jose Bonaventure hospital is adding to its surgical staff. Actor Eric Winter is the latest to be added as a recurring character in season one of ABC‘s freshman medical drama.

Deadline reports that Winter will play Dr. Matt Coyle, a young physician who charms the hospital’s staff at first, but soon puts one of the staffers in an awkward position.

Winter is chock-full of TV medical experience: He most recently played medical examiner Adrian Webb on Fox’s Rosewood, which was canceled this year, and Dr. Dash Gardiner on the Lifetime supernatural soap Witches of East End.

Fans might also recognize him as Rex Brady from the NBC daytime soap Days of Our Lives from 2002 to 2005.

The Good Doctor stars Bates Motel alum Freddie Highmore as a gifted surgeon with autism and savant syndrome in the breakout hit. Despite airing at 10 p.m. on Monday nights, The Good Doctor has been consistently dominating the ratings.

In fact, its Oct. 9 episode surpassed The Big Bang Theory as the most-watched show on TV — and it’s also averaging a larger audience than both NCIS and This Is Us.

ABC knows that it has a hit on its hands, as the network gave The Good Doctor a full season order after just two weeks on the air. At this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the series renewed sometime soon.