Eric André Talks 'Unique' Adult Swim Special: 'I've Been Wanting to Do This for Years' (Exclusive)

Eric André is known for his work on the Adult Swim series The Eric André Show. And on Thursday night, fans will get to see a lot more of the 40-year-old comedian and actor in a new Adult Swim special called Eric André Live Near Broadway. PopCulture spoke to André about the special and how it stands out from other specials he's done over the years.

"It's unique," André told PopCulture. "So I'm glad I got to do a live standup special for Netflix four years ago, five years ago. But I'm also glad I got to do this version of my live show. Because it's like the two things I do live, and I'm glad I get to show the world this version. I'm proud of this special."

Eric André Live Near Broadway was filmed at Terminal 5 in New York City. Along with André's antics, the special includes a guest appearance from Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Porter. "He was great," André said. "He was great because he had no idea who I was. He didn't do any research, so he is the perfect guest for me. I lit his a— up to kingdom come. He didn't know what the hell was going on."

The 30-minute special had non-stop action with over-the-top humor. From start to finish, André had a ton of energy, leading to him being "exhausted." But whenever André performs, he says, "Oh, I'm exhausted every night. I do it every night. It's exhausting. Every night I do it, man."

While André was worn out after the show, it was something he always wanted to do. "I've been wanting to do this for years," he explained. "I've been touring live versions of the show for years. And yeah, I just wanted to film it at first, real down-and-dirty cheap. And then Adult Swim was like, 'No, we'll film it.' I was like, 'Oh, hell yeah.'"

Fans are going to love Eric André Live Near Broadway, but what about the future of The Eric André Show, the sixth season aired last summer, and returned after a nearly three-hiatus. André suspects a new season will come around the same time since it's the formula the show has been using for years.

"We take long hiatuses," he said. "That's normal to me. It wasn't weird. There's always a pressure to get bigger and better." Eric André Live Near Broadway will air on Adult Swim on Thursday at midnight ET.