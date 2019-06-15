‘ER’ Alum Julianna Margulies Teases Reunion With Co-Star George Clooney: ‘Has to Be the Right Thing’

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies said she would love to reunite with ER co-star George Clooney as the medical drama’s 25th anniversary nears.

During a chat with Us Weekly at an event in New York City, Margulies said she “always” thinks about reuniting with Clooney.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just got to see Erik [Palladino] last weekend, and we were texting pictures to George of us sitting at the Polo Lounge,” Marguiles told the magazine. “I mean, we’d all love to do something. It just has to be the right thing.”

Marguiles went on to explain, “It was such an iconic show that people just see us as those characters when they see us together, so I feel like we’re either going to have to wait until everything completely falls to the ground, or just have to do something that’s brilliantly written. I mean, they’re my buds.”

Marguiles and Clooney were both members of the original ER cast. Clooney played Dr. Doug Ross for the first five seasons, returning as a special guest in Seasons 6 and 15. Margulies was a main cast member through Season 6 as Dr. Carol Hathaway, and also made a cameo appearance in the show’s final season. Margulies won an Emmy for the show in 1995, while Clooney earned two Emmy nominations.

Of course, since they both left ER, the actors have gone on to have remarkable careers. Clooney won Oscars for his supporting role in Syriana and as producer of Ben Affleck’s Argo, and has dozens of box office hits on his resume. He recently returned to television in Hulu’s new miniseries adaptation of Catch-22, which he also executive produced.

Margulies went on to star in CBS’ acclaimed drama The Good Wife, earning a Golden Globe in 2010 and another Emmy in 2014. She recently starred in the National Geographic miniseries The Hot Zone and the AMC dramedy Dietland.

The Good Wife ended in 2016, but CBS All Access is now home to the spin-off The Good Fight. Margulies also told Us Weekly she would enjoy working with members of the show’s incredible ensemble cast again.

“Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cush Jumbo, basically all of them,” she told the magazine. “Nathan Lane, Michael J. Fox — it was a plethora of the best actors around, so I would be thrilled to do anything with all of them.”

The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski as her Good Wife character, Diane Lockhart, who joins a law firm after losing her life savings in a financial scam. The show’s third season on CBS All Access ended in May, but CBS will start airing edited Season 1 episodes on June 16 at 9 p.m. ET. After two weeks of running two episodes, the show will move to 10 p.m. ET on June 30, notes The Wrap.

Photo credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images