‘Empire’: Jussie Smollett Fans Worry He Will Be Fired After Season 5

Empire fans are worried Jussie Smollett’s exit from the show might be permanent following the controversy surrounding his allegedly staged hate crime.

While the Fox drama series aired a new episode Wednesday night, many fans took to social media to express their concern that his character, Jamal Lyon, might exit the series for good given the actor’s legal woes.

I really wonder how they’re going to get rid of Jussie Smollet’s character! 🤔 #Empire — kuh-REE-shuh (@careshajmarie) March 21, 2019

“I know [people] hate Jussie right now but do y’all really want to see someone else other than Jamal, do y’all REALLY, Jussie IS Jamal Lyon, his look AND his voice,” one Twitter user commmented, addressing rumors the show might recast the role for the show’s possible sixth season.

“[I don’t care] What Jussie aka Jamal did but They Better Bring his Ass back next Season,” Another user commented.

“I really wonder how they’re going to get rid of Jussie Smollet’s character!” A third user wrote.

Most of “In Loving Virtue,” followed Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) working to find some missing money, which forced to partner up with international money launderer Damon Cross (Wood Harris). The man, who is later revealed to be an old boyfriend of Cookie’s, brought the drama to the episode.

Jamal had his hands full during the episode leaning on creating new music to cope with the abrupt end of his engagement to Kai (Toby Onwure). His latest track unfortunately put him in the middle of the rivalry between Tiana (Serayah) and Treasure (Katlynn Symone) as they competed to be featured on the song.

Its the first time I’ve seen the both of them in one scene. I’ll miss the next one 😢@Serayah @JussieSmollett #Empire pic.twitter.com/5p42V4fSCw — Denice Chriscelle (@RealDeniceC) March 21, 2019

“For some reason I’m watching Empire and every time I see Jussie I’m thinking “You know you done f—ed up right,” one Twitter user commented, reflecting on the allegations Smollett staged the attack he suffered in late January.

“This whole thing with jussie Smollett is just giving Empire a different feel can somebody call Kendrick Lamar we need a recast,” another user commented.

“Enjoying Jussie while he last already taped so far,” a third user wrote.

Smollett is set to appear in a few more episodes of Season 5, but Jamal will not make an appearance in the final two episodes of the season after producers decided to write the character out of the show to avoid filming disruptions due to the actor’s legal troubles.

If found guilty of the charges against him, Smollett could face up to three years in prison.

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.