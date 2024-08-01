The actor has had a series of run-ins with the law dating back to at least 2019.

More trouble for Empire star, Bryshere Gray. The actor/rapper, also known as Yazz The Great, has had multiple run-ins with the law since the show's end in 2020. He starred as Hakeem Lyon in the FOX musical drama over five seasons. But his career success has stalled due to personal hiccups.

On July 26, The Shade Room reported he was arrested in Broward County in Florida. Per the arerst records, Gray was apparently booked in Hallandale Beach and taken into custody for a "trespassing unoccupied structure or conveyance" charge. At the time, his case was listed as "pending trial," and he was placed on a $150 bond. He later shared images of him dancing after his release. He captioned the video: "Perseverance & above all confidence in yourself for the race marked out for us , Indulge into your weaknesses for when I am weak i am strong."

He's made headlines for similar instances previously. Per TMZ, he was arrested in 2019 for driving without a license or insurance. In May 2020, his landlord sued him for over $26,000 in property damages. In July of the same year,he was arrested for allegedly abusing his wife and subsequently having a "stand-off" with cops, per TMZ. He reportedly suffers from mental health issues.

He was eventually sentenced to ten days in jail and three years probation for the domestic violence situation. He violated his probation a few years later for allegedly committing abuse against another woman.

Empire's peak dwindled amid the Jussiee Smollett hate crime hoax. In January 2019, the actor, who starred as Jamal Lyon on the show, claimed he was attacked by two white Trump supporters during a polar vertex in Chicago. It was later determined by an Illinois court that he orchestrated the attack. Empire was subsequently canceled midway through its fifth season. Smollett was written off the show.