Internet Reacts to Nicole Kidman Kissing Alexander Skarsgard at the Emmys

Nicole Kidman planted some serious smooches on husband Keith Urban when her name was called as an Emmy winner, but her TV husband got in on the Kidman kissing action, too.

As Alexander Skarsgård walked up to accept his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, he kissed actress Laura Dern on the cheek, then headed for Kidman, another Big Little Lies co-star. She grabbed Skarsgård’s face and planted a kiss on his lips — all while Urban was standing and clapping next to her.

Sound awkward? Just watch:

Trying to figure this out. Watch Nicole Kidman kiss Alexander Skarsgard on the lips right in front of her husband. pic.twitter.com/i0ohqInuR5 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 18, 2017

Not surprisingly, Twitter reacted with a range of emotions. From shock to joy and downright disgust. The fleeting kiss won’t soon be forgotten.

Check out some of the wildest reactions below!

Shocked reactions:

The first stage of reactions to the odd smooch were those of shock and confusion, considering Kidman’s husband and Skarsgård’s mother were close by and watching.

Was it just me or did Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman kiss on the lips?! ? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/pgnWh1kEU1 — Chris Rackliffe (@crackliffe) September 18, 2017

……did Nicole Kidman just kiss her husband in ‘Big Little Lies’ in front of her actual husband? #Emmys2017 — Mir (@_MIRkat_) September 18, 2017

I don’t know how I feel about that kiss he just planted on Nicole Kidman with her husband right there though #emmys pic.twitter.com/1tYem0kj4e — Stephanie Parrott (@StephParrott) September 18, 2017

Alexander Skarsgard just, ahem, sealed his Emmy win with a kiss from Nicole Kidman in front of her husband?! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/NEvUtS2uTP — Liz Friedman (@ziLFriedman) September 18, 2017

During the actor’s acceptance speech, he addressed Kidman and the rest of the predominantly female cast of HBO’s Big Little Lies.

“The ladies of the show, thank you making this boy feel like one of the girls,” the 41-year-old said, laughing.

Not-so-pleasant reactions:

Others were decidedly against the TV-turned-reality kiss between Celeste/Nicole and Perry/Alexander, especially in front of Urban.

Did Nicole Kidman just kiss Alex Skarsgard in front of Keith Urban? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/MywzkK0lzK — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) September 18, 2017

Hollywood is so weird. How can Nicole Kidman just casually kiss a man in front of her husband ? — A (@FebruaryNur) September 18, 2017

Some just couldn’t get past the fact that these two actors play characters who definitely aren’t a good fit for romance.

In that way, they couldn’t bear to watch the kiss between these two after seeing their volatile relationship unfold on Big Little Lies.

I know BLL is fiction, but when Nicole Kidman congratulated Alexander Skarsgard with a kiss, I was like girl, no. Not him. — Elisa (@elisafin) September 18, 2017

Role model reactions:

Some fans just took the kiss for what it was: two exceptionally attractive people celebrating a happy moment together.

In fact, they say they’d have done the same given the opportunity.

NICOLE KIDMAN KISSING HER TV HUSBAND ON THE MOUTH IN FRONT OF HER REAL HUSBAND IS GOALS #EMMYS — hayden (@hayderz) September 18, 2017

To be clear I would also kiss Nicole Kidman and/or Alexander Skarsgard in front of my husband. No question. — Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) September 18, 2017

In case you’re looking for a role model, Nicole Kidman gets to kiss Alexander Skarsgaard on the mouth in front of her husband. — Amanda Mattos (@akmattos) September 18, 2017

my favourite genre of photo is “nicole kidman briefly forgets her spouse even exists and outshines the noontime sun” pic.twitter.com/DiMos3GOT0 — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) September 18, 2017

Who was the real winner?

For those worried that the kiss in question might mean Kidman and Urban are having some trouble, don’t fret.

The real-life husband and wife shared a kiss much steamier than any Skarsgård peck when the actress picked up her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

Who’s the real winner here? Signs point to Keith Urban.

