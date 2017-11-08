TV Shows

Internet Reacts to Nicole Kidman Kissing Alexander Skarsgard at the Emmys

Nicole Kidman planted some serious smooches on husband Keith Urban when her name was called as an […]

Nicole Kidman planted some serious smooches on husband Keith Urban when her name was called as an Emmy winner, but her TV husband got in on the Kidman kissing action, too.

As Alexander Skarsgård walked up to accept his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, he kissed actress Laura Dern on the cheek, then headed for Kidman, another Big Little Lies co-star. She grabbed Skarsgård’s face and planted a kiss on his lips — all while Urban was standing and clapping next to her.

Sound awkward? Just watch:

Not surprisingly, Twitter reacted with a range of emotions. From shock to joy and downright disgust. The fleeting kiss won’t soon be forgotten.

Check out some of the wildest reactions below!

Shocked reactions:

The first stage of reactions to the odd smooch were those of shock and confusion, considering Kidman’s husband and Skarsgård’s mother were close by and watching. 

During the actor’s acceptance speech, he addressed Kidman and the rest of the predominantly female cast of HBO’s Big Little Lies.

“The ladies of the show, thank you making this boy feel like one of the girls,” the 41-year-old said, laughing.

Not-so-pleasant reactions:

Others were decidedly against the TV-turned-reality kiss between Celeste/Nicole and Perry/Alexander, especially in front of Urban.

Some just couldn’t get past the fact that these two actors play characters who definitely aren’t a good fit for romance.

In that way, they couldn’t bear to watch the kiss between these two after seeing their volatile relationship unfold on Big Little Lies.

Role model reactions:

Some fans just took the kiss for what it was: two exceptionally attractive people celebrating a happy moment together.

In fact, they say they’d have done the same given the opportunity.

Who was the real winner?

For those worried that the kiss in question might mean Kidman and Urban are having some trouble, don’t fret.

The real-life husband and wife shared a kiss much steamier than any Skarsgård peck when the actress picked up her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Who’s the real winner here? Signs point to Keith Urban.

