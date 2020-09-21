Emmys 2020: Reese Witherspoon's New Year's Party With Kerry Washington Summed up the Year for Many Viewers
There is still more than three months left of 2020, but that did not stop Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon from turning their Emmys party into a New Year's Eve party. Although most of the 2020 Primetime Emmy nominees were in separate locations, Washington and Witherspoon hosted a party for their Little Fires Everywhere team. When host Jimmy Kimmel took the cameras to the party, everyone was wearing 2021 glasses. Their wish that the year would end was shared by many viewers at home.
"We're ready for this year to be over," Witherspoon told Kimmel. "You can do that? You can just end the year?" a puzzled Kimmel asked. "Of course! We're Emmy-nominated TV producers," Witherspoon said. Kimmel said it looked like a "great party," then Washington began a countdown until midnight. "No one knows what day it is!" Witherspoon said. Washington and Witherspoon then shouted, "Happy New Year!" while "Auld Lang Syne" played.
Little Fires Everywhere was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Washington's performance, and Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score), and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Ingrid Michaelson's song "Build It Up." Witherspoon and Washington were both executive producers on the show.
Witherspoon was involved in two other big shows up for Emmys this year. She starred in Big Little Lies for HBO and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Laura Dern and Meryl Streep earned Big Little Lies' nods for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The Morning Show earned five nominations, including one for Jennifer Aniston.prevnext
