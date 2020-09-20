Emmys 2020: How to Watch, What Time. What Channel

The 2020 Emmys are almost here, and we have all the details on how you can watch the big show, as well as what time it airs and what channel you'll need to be tuned into. The 72nd Emmy award show will air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m., on ABC. Those with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV will also be able to watch the show live.

The show is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Notably, this is Kimmel's third time hosting the Emmys. While the late night talk show host will be holding down the ceremony from the massive arena, he'll be doing it without an audience. Understandably, the coronavirus pandemic forced the Emmy producers to rethink they structure of show. The result: a remote Emmys with no attendees and no red carpet. There will, however, still be presenters. At this time, we know that stars like Oprah, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae, Anthony Anderson, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and America Ferrera will all present awards.

In an interview with Variety, Ian Stewart — whose company Done+Dusted is working on the production of the 2020 Emmy awards show — explained that they are doing everything they can to capture the best possible live version of the show. "This will all depend on the comfort level of the people at the other end, but we’ve got to go and find them," he said. "They might be at home, they might be in the garden, might be in a hotel, they might be standing on the side of the street. It doesn’t really matter, wherever they feel comfortable. But we want to bring every nominee that we can logistically, live into the show."

"The best thing for us is to have very high-end cameras, with a person operating them in somebody’s house or wherever they are. That’s our starting point," Stewart went on to say. He then made it clear that the nominees are welcome to appear however they want on-camera. "If you want to be in your sweats on your sofa that’s also fine," Stewart said. "It will be much more casual, much more fun, as we’re more in it together. It will go where it goes. We hope really well, but I can’t sit here and say that it’s going to go 100% perfectly because no one’s ever done it before."