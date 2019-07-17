Emmys 2019: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast Snubbed in Wake of Final Season

The 2019 Emmys nominations were announced this week, and fans of The Big Bang Theory were disappointed to learn that the sitcom scored just three nods this year, none of which were for acting.

The CBS sitcom, which ended its run this year, was nominated for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series, Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. All three nominations were for the show’s series finale, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” directed by Mark Cendrowski.

The Big Bang Theory has a long history with the Emmys, at it has earned 55 nominations and 10 wins over the course of its 12-season run. Series star Jim Parsons has been nominated for acting awards more than any other actor on the series and is the only main cast member to win an Emmy Award for the show, having taken home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series four times.

While Big Bang Theory fans were happy to congratulate the show on the nominations it did receive, several fans did express their disappointment at the lack of acting nominations.

I can’t believe The Big Bang Theory wasn’t nominated 😕 pic.twitter.com/BKLGQQ0LvT — Mother’s Daughter 💫 (@Fallen_AngelF) July 16, 2019

i thought jim or the big bang theory will be nominated this year at the emmys but … oh well pic.twitter.com/NT0zXspinD — saddu (@G4YHOWELL) July 17, 2019

Hundreds of #Emmy nominations and not a single @bigbangtheory in sight… my work on this planet is done. pic.twitter.com/O2AWmob58m — Zach Goins (@zach_goins) July 16, 2019

Along with The Big Bang Theory’s relatively small number of nominations, this year’s Emmy nods were full of surprises including a record 32 nominations for Game of Thrones, the final season of which was widely panned by fans. With its massive haul, the show eclipses the previous record of 27 nominations, which was earned by NYPD Blue in 1994.

Across the board, several actors scored their very first Emmy nominations this year, including Sophie Turner for GOT, Mandy Moore for This Is Us, Amy Adams for Sharp Objects and Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon. Multiple shows also earned first-time nominations including Schitt’s Creek, The Good Place, Fleabag and Killing Eve, making this year’s Emmys one to watch.

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. A host for the show has not yet been announced.

Photo Credit: CBS/Bill Inoshita