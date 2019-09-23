Emmys 2019: Patricia Arquette’s Red Carpet Bangs and Period Joke Had Fans Rolling

Patricia Arquette wore bangs to the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, which shocked some viewers at home. She also did an interview with Variety on the “purple” carpet before the show that took a surprising turn. Arquette was nominated for two Emmys this year, for her performances in The Act and Escape at Dannemora.

Patricia Arquette jokes about her #Emmys white dress: “I hope I don’t get my period!” https://t.co/nixQ75X9XA pic.twitter.com/TSmFEeVQto — Variety (@Variety) September 22, 2019

Arquette, who already has an Oscar, two Golden Globes and an Emmy in her awards collection, wore a white dress to the show.

“I hope I don’t get my period,” Arquette joked to Variety. “I was just thinking… oh, you never know.”

Arquette was asked what it felt like to be nominated twice in one night.

“It feels terrifying and wonderful and scary, all at the same time,” she said. “I’m more of an overalls type of girl… I think some girls really love getting dressed up and I appreciate the art and I look to look at other people’s dresses, but I don’t know. It’s not really me.”

Arquette’s bangs got viewers at home talking. The style did not impress many of her fans.

i’m gonna have nightmares about patricia arquette’s bangs — 💥 (@rachelgoIdberg) September 22, 2019

Cute and appropriate that Patricia Arquette’s bangs are 12 years long. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 12, 2015

patricia arquette’s BANGS omg — caroline veal (@carlyraecyrus1) September 22, 2019

Patricia Arquette I’ve defended you thus far but those TERF bangs are a no from me. — cass ⎊ (@tonicolIette) September 22, 2019

congrats to patricia arquette and maisie williams on their terf bangs pic.twitter.com/QSSpaFXJji — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) September 22, 2019

Arquette has a history of success at the Emmys. She was first nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2005 and 2007 for Medium, and won the award in 2005. Medium also earned her three Golden Globe nominations. Earlier this year, she won a Golden Globe for Escape at Dannemora.

This year, Arquette is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Escape at Dannemora and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for The Act.

Escape at Dannemora also earned nominations for Outstanding Limited Series. Arquette’s co-stars Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano were also nominated. Ben Stiller was nominated for Outstanding Directing.

Arquette also has an Oscar and Golden Globe for her supporting role in the 2014 movie Boyhood.

Photo credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images