Emmys 2019 Nominations: ‘Game of Thrones’ Makes History With 32 Nods

Game of Thrones‘ final season might have received mixed reviews from fans, but it just made history for its double digit Emmy nominations. The fantasy drama series took HBO back to the top of the list for Emmy nominations, setting new record for most nominations (32 in total) earned by a drama series in a single year.

The nominations for the show’s final years include one for best drama series, as well as individual acting nominations for most of its cast, including Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie. This marks the fist time four actresses from the same drama have been nominated in the supporting actress category.

Game of Thrones beat the record previously held by NYPD Blue, which received 27 nominations in 1994, Variety reports. The drama series also holds the record for most Emmys won by a comedy or a drama, with 47 in total. The show holds the title for most Emmys won by a series in a single year, doing it twice with 12 wins in both 2015 and 2016.

The big honors come despite major backlash for the show’s final season, and its series finale. However the Television Academy still gave 10 more nominations than it got in 2018, bringing the show to a total of 161 nominations overall.

Aside from its massive presence in the acting categories, the show also picked up nominations behind the scenes, including costumes, visual effects, cinematography, editing, hairstyling, makeup, music composition, sound editing and mixing, etc.

The show’s cast and crew has frequently spoke out in defense of the show’s final season.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister on the show, defended criticism of the show’s pacing, plot holes and other problems.

“We’re so lucky to be part of a show where people love the show so much that they care so much about it that you also get upset it doesn’t go the way you wanted it,” he said in a Q&A event earlier this month.

At the time, he even laughed off the petition fans made before the series finale aired to have the final episodes rewritten and remade, garnering over one million signatures, adding that fans should consider the writers, cast and crews feelings.

“Know that they too read the comments, and it is — even though you’re sitting on your own and going, ‘F—ing stupid writers, assholes!’ They really, like everyone on Game of Thrones — every single person, and there are thousands — we worked our asses off to make the best show we could for the ending,” he said.

Game of Thrones can be streamed in its entirety on HBO Go and the HBO apps.