Emmys 2019: Farrah Abraham Sports Glittering Nude Gown on Red Carpet

Farrah Abraham brought her sparkle with her look at the 2019 Emmy Awards, sporting a glittering nude gown with keyhole cut out and thigh-high slit, but plenty of viewers were wondering how the Teen Mom alum was invited to the prestigious award ceremony in the first place. Abraham may have been rocking one of her more understated looks on the red carpet, but her attendance definitely drew a strong reaction from viewers, especially when they saw her seat assignment.

As the nominees for Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series were announced, cameras panned to show Hugh Grant, who was nominated for his role in A Very English Scandal.

As Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein appeared on screen, viewers were shocked to see them sitting right next to the MTV personality.

WHY DID THEY SEAT FARRAH ABRAHAM TO LEGEND HUGH GRANT #Emmys I NEED ANSWERS 😂😂😂😂😂 — teetee 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@tdoraaxo) September 23, 2019

i’m so shook that Farrah Abraham was at the Emmy’s like literally what the actual fuck — natalie🥴 (@natpetitt16) September 23, 2019

How did Farrah Abraham get an Emmy invite? #Emmys2019 — nikki (@TheNikkiSin) September 23, 2019

Can someone explain to me how Farrah Abraham ended up at the Emmys?? — Katie Joy (@WOACrystalBall) September 23, 2019

Abraham, who exited Teen Mom OG in 2017 after there were conflicts between the MTV show and her work as an adult entertainer, didn’t seem to take the criticism to heart, however.

She posted a sparkling photo of herself next to photos of Viola Davis and Kit Harrington, hinting at a future biopic about her.

“First #Emmys so excited for my bio pic feature film and many more lead & supporting roles with amazing peers #blessed #primetime #rt #repost #emmyawards #televisionacademy #tv,” Abraham wrote.

