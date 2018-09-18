‘Emmys 2018’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Anthony Anderson Sports Angry Reaction After Losing Best Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson was not happy about losing at the Emmys once again. The Black-ish star was seen looking angry after the show lost the Outstanding Comedy Series award to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the 70th Primetime Emmys.

After the Amazon Prime series won, Anderson did not clap at all. His co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross did behind him, though.

Anderson’s expression was not lost on viewers, who did not blame him for being disappointed.

“Anthony Anderson isn’t even going to pretend anymore. I don’t blame him,” one fan wrote.

“Man I just saw @anthonyanderson’s facial expression at the Emmys. He was looking like ‘Aint this some BS!!’ when Blackish lost. We still love you all,” another added.

“Anthony Anderson’s face at the end was all of US,” one fan, clearly frustrated at the lack of diverse winners during the show itself, wrote.

“Wow Anthony Anderson was maaaaaaaaaad,” another viewer wrote.

“Anthony Anderson’s face is all of us right now. All this weird s– winning Emmys. #Blackish was robbed all night long,” another viewer wrote.

Black-ish was up for three Emmys Monday night, but lost each of them. The show was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, and both Ellis Ross and Anderson were nominated for their performances.

Anderson has reasons to be frustrated over the show’s lack of wins this year. Although the show is critically acclaimed, Anderson still has not won an Emmy himself. The series has also been up for the top comedy prize for the past three years. This year, it was the only show on a broadcast network nominated in the category.

Black-ish returns for its fifth season on Oct. 16 on ABC.

