Watch: 2017 Emmy Awards Pay Tribute to Fallen Stars With Touching In Memoriam Performance

Over the past year, the television industry has sadly had to say goodbye to plenty of influential and beloved figures.

From Carrie Fisher to Jerry Lewis, TV lost some of its brightest stars in 2017, and this year’s Emmy Awards spent a few moments honoring their lives.

Viola Davis entered to give a monologue about life and loss, and everyone knew that the tear-jerking tribute was on the way. After the short speech, she introduced the performer.

Christopher Jackson came on stage to sing live, and the screen behind him played clips and showed photos of all those who passed away this year.

The photos were all placed in elegant frames, and they passed by with the name and title of each person being honored. Writers, producers, talent agents, actors, and so many others were shown throughout the presentation.

Some of the most recognizable faces in this presentation included Glen Campbell, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Bill Paxton, and Nelsan Ellis.