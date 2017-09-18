Charlie Murphy’s Rep Says He Sent In Memoriam Photos to the Emmys

During Sunday night’s Emmys, a video was played to pay tribute to the actors and TV industry folks that passed away this past year. One late star that was noticeably absent from the video was Charlie Murphy.

The actor’s rep, Domenick Nati, told TMZ that he sent photos to be used during the In Memoriam segment and is infuriated that Murphy was excluded.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nati says that a producer for the Emmys reached out to him on August 18. He sent in the images, and then later that week, the producer explained that they would be able to do a nice tribute with the pictures that were offered.

When the tribute aired on Sunday and failed to show Murphy’s image, Nati was infuriated that his former client was not mentioned.

While Murphy wasn’t shown during the main broadcast, he was featured in the In Memoriam segment on the Creative Arts Emmys that aired on Saturday night on FXX. Nati says that a producer reached out and did incorporate Murphy’s picture into the video.

Murphy wasn’t the only star not to be mentioned during the In Memoriam segment. Go here to see all the late actors snubbed in the video.

In April of this year, Murphy passed away after battling leukemia. He died at the age of 57 at a hospital in New York City.

Charlie, who is the older brother of Hollywood superstar Eddie Murphy, has appeared in a number of films including Are We There Yet, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. However, he is most known for his appearances on the Chappelle’s Show and Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!