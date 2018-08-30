Emmy Rossum Shares ‘Shameless’ Cast Photo in Tweet Announcing Her Departure

Just as she did on her Facebook page, Shameless star Emmy Rossum tweeted out the shocking news she will be stepping away from the hit Showtime series after its upcoming ninth season.

The actress shocked fans of the dramedy when she posted a lengthy note announcing she would be leaving after what she said have been the best eight years of her life.

It’s a hard thing to put into words, feelings. But I’m going to try. //t.co/YbBAg9e087 pic.twitter.com/XH1ur5muyQ — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) August 30, 2018

“It’s a hard thing to put into words, feelings. But I’m going to try,” Rossum wrote on a tweet along with the link to her Facebook post. The tweet also showed a photo from the early days of filming Shameless featuring longtime co-stars including William H. Macy and a young Emma Kenney.

“The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated,” she also said. “She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave,” Rossum wrote as part of the statement.

Rossum said that she knows the show and fans will “continue on without” her, but that “there is much more Gallagher story to be told.”

“I will always be rooting for my family,” she finally said. “Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”

Rossum has been the female lead on the Showtime series since the first episode. The upcoming ninth season recently received an increased order for 14 episodes, which will see the show split in two half to be aired in fall 2018 and spring 2019, respectively.

The actress’ exit comes as the Showtime series got a surge in popularity following it becoming available for streaming on Netflix. From creator and showrunner John Wells, the network’s highest rated series stars Rossum as Fiona, the eldest and mother figure of the dysfunctional Gallagher family.

Back in 2016, Rossum delayed the season eight renewal of the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as she fought and received pay equality with male lead Macy. At the time, the actress wanted to be paid the same as her male co-star.

The outlet reports Rossum is currently attached to star as Angelyne in a new limited series based on an article from The Hollywood Reporter about the Hollywood legend. The series is being produced by her husband, Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail.

Shameless will return for its ninth season on Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Seasons 1-8 are currently available to stream on Netflix.