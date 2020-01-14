Emmy Rossum Reacts to ‘Shameless’ Ending, Says She Learned About It on Twitter

Earlier today, Showtime announced that it has renewed its long-running comedy Shameless for an 11th and final season. While the news came as a pleasant surprise to fans of the highly dysfunctional Gallagher clan, that was also true of cast member Emmy Rossum. In a tweet, Rossum revealed that she heard about the news from Twitter. Celebrities really are just like us!

Just learned about SHAMELESS on Twitter! Eleven seasons is ten more than most shows get! Bravo to an incredible run for a wonderful cast and crew. https://t.co/YRMiAQwZpB — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 14, 2020

Rossum played Fiona Gallagher since the show’s first season. Though she exited the show after season nine, she still gave a special shoutout to the cast and crew that have helped keep it on the air for more than a decade.

Even though Rossum’s character was written off the show in the season nine episode “Found,” she wasn’t killed off, leaving the door open for a possible return. In an interview with Deadline earlier today, Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine acknowledged that it could happen, but didn’t indicate it was a certainty.

“Too early to say,” Levine said. “She would be welcomed with open arms but Emmy doesn’t owe us anything. She did great for the show as the show did great for her, and it was a very amicable parting. So if she surprises us, it would be lovely.”

Rossum is currently in production on Angelyne, a limited series based on a Hollywood Reporter article about a mysterious Los Angeles billboard diva. The project has been in development since 2017 and is slated to run on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service. Rossum’s husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, serves as an executive producer.

Definitely returning to see Shameless off are star William H. Macy, despite his real-life legal drama with wife, Felicity Huffman. Joining Macy are Jeremy Allen White as Lip, Kate Miner as Tami, Cameron Monoghan as Ian, Noel Fisher as Mickey, Emma Kenney as Debbie, Ethan Cutkosky as Carl, Christian Isaiah as Liam, Shanola Hampton as V and Steve Howey as Kev.

Season 10 of Shameless is currently airing on Showtime and will conclude on Jan. 26. The final season is set to air sometime this summer, making it the network’s longest-running original series.