What Time Are the 2018 Emmy Awards?

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards start on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, live from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles. Saturday Night Live castmates Colin Jost and Michael Che are co-hosting.

The Emmys rotate between ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, so this is the first time since the 2014 Emmys that the peacock network is hosting.

While the other three networks air the Emmys on Sundays, NBC and the Television Academy agreed to hold the ceremony on a Monday so NBC could still air a Sunday Night Football game Sunday. However, unlike 2014, when the Emmys were pushed ahead to the last week of August, NBC is hosting the 70th awards in September.

Notably, this is the first Emmys of the Me Too era, which hung over the movie awards season earlier this year. Jost and Che also plan to deliver plenty of political jokes, just as they do every week on SNL‘s “Weekend Update.”

“There’s gonna be political jokes and we’re gonna come out on the wrong side of history, for sure. We’re aiming toward it,” Che jokingly told the Associated Press.

“We don’t even know what’s necessarily going to happen during the weekend politically,” Jost said. “There might be something, there might not.”

The Emmys will also highlight the diversity of today’s television landscape. There already was history during the Creative Arts Emmys last week, when African-American actors Tiffany Haddish, Samira Wiley, Ron Cephas Jones and Katt Williams swept the guest actor categories. On Monday, Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh could be the first actress of Asian descent ever to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Another big first could come in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt or Netflix’s GLOW could be the first streaming series to win. FX’s Atlanta could be the first basic cable show to win.

The other nominees for the top comedy award are Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish, Barry and Silicon Valley.

The nominees for Outstanding Drama Series are The Americans, The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, This Is Us, Westworld and last year’s winner, The Handmaid’s Tale. Last year, The Handmaid’s Tale made history as the first streaming show to win the award.

Five series were nominated for Outstanding Limited Series: The Alienist, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Genius: Picasso, Godless and Patrick Melrose.

Photo credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC