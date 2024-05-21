Elsbeth's Job is in Jeopardy in 'Elsbeth' Season 1 Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Elsbeth Season 1 finale will be here on May 23, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In the appropriately titled "A Fitting Finale," "When an unlikable fashion photographer is murdered in the middle of a fashion show, Elsbeth and the team suspect the killer to be either the photographer's college ex – and leading model of the show, Nadine (Laura Benanti) – or her jealous husband. Meanwhile, Elsbeth's role at the precinct is thrown into question."

In the clip above, Elsbeth and Kaya are going through the case when Wagner calls them both into his office. It seems like Elsbeth wasn't supposed to be on the scene, but Kaya called her anyway and defends her to Wagner. Regardless, Wanger explains that the investigation is over, and Internal Affairs is cleaning out Lieutenant Noonan's office. Elsbeth isn't sure where she's going, but she knows she can't stay there. She tells Kaya she's going back where she's wanted, to Chicago.

These recent episodes have been digging deeper into the investigation into Wagner, with Elsbeth coming clean to Kaya. Soon, Wagner was in on it as well and found out the real reason why she was in New York and working with the NYPD as the "consent decree." The investigation was bound to come to an end, and in last week's episode, it finally did when Lieutenant Noonan was caught. Unfortunately, now that it's over, Wagner is wasting no time in getting rid of Elsbeth, who betrayed him.

Since Elsbeth has been renewed for Season 2, she very likely will not be moving back to Chicago, but it's possible her role at the NYPD will be different. Maybe she will even go back to being an attorney. Things will surely change now that the investigation is over, but it really is hard to tell how much it will change. Just from the looks of the sneak peek, Wagner is as eager as ever to have Elsbeth pack her things. However, telling her to not leave without saying goodbye shows that he still cares about her so it's possible by the episode's end, he will change her mind.

It's clear that while the investigation is over, the aftermath will be just as ruthless, if not more. It will be interesting to see what happens with Elsbeth and her job in the Season 1 finale this Thursday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, all episodes are streaming on Paramount+.