'Ellen' Investigation Begins, and Speculators Are Sounding Off

On Monday, Variety reported that an official investigation into the workplace environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was underway. The news comes as many individuals have raised their concerns about the show over the past several months. In light of this new development, users on Twitter have weighed in with their own thoughts about this serious matter.

Variety reported that executives from show producer Telepictures and distributor Warner Bros. sent a memo out to staffers last week informing them that an investigation would be taking place. WarnerMedia's employee relations group and a third party consultant will conduct the investigation, which will see them interviewing former and current staff members about their experiences on set. Over the past several months, many have alleged that there is a toxic work environment on The Ellen Degeneres Show. In mid-July, Buzzfeed News published a report in which current and former staffers alleged that they had experienced intimidation and racism in the form of microaggressions while on the set of the talk show.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television declined to comment on Variety's report. As for the show itself, a representative for The Ellen DeGeneres Show did not immediately respond to the publication's request for comment. However, when it comes to social media users, they didn't pass up the chance to comment on this news.