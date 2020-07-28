'Ellen' Investigation Begins, and Speculators Are Sounding Off
On Monday, Variety reported that an official investigation into the workplace environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was underway. The news comes as many individuals have raised their concerns about the show over the past several months. In light of this new development, users on Twitter have weighed in with their own thoughts about this serious matter.
Variety reported that executives from show producer Telepictures and distributor Warner Bros. sent a memo out to staffers last week informing them that an investigation would be taking place. WarnerMedia's employee relations group and a third party consultant will conduct the investigation, which will see them interviewing former and current staff members about their experiences on set. Over the past several months, many have alleged that there is a toxic work environment on The Ellen Degeneres Show. In mid-July, Buzzfeed News published a report in which current and former staffers alleged that they had experienced intimidation and racism in the form of microaggressions while on the set of the talk show.
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television declined to comment on Variety's report. As for the show itself, a representative for The Ellen DeGeneres Show did not immediately respond to the publication's request for comment. However, when it comes to social media users, they didn't pass up the chance to comment on this news.
Actually...
prevnext
Actually, Ellen... pic.twitter.com/KEMIFR7Qvq— Chad Austin (@HavAPennyBuddha) July 27, 2020
Waiting To Actually Weigh In
prevnext
In the article, I didn’t see one word stating Ellen was directly involved with any of these complaints. Instead of all these comments saying “off with her head” we should all wait till a proper investigation is completed.— Larry Hoffman (@DLarryHoffman) July 28, 2020
Interesting
prevnext
It’s always interesting when the “friendly” media personalities have their true colors shown. pic.twitter.com/8o4QR2l3Mh— Shannon😷 (@Super_Shanko) July 28, 2020
Mixed Feelings
prevnext
Don’t know how I feel about this. It sucks if the rumors that she was anything but kind to her staff..but at the same time whatever her agenda is for doing so, she helped so many people with their education, house payments, recognized so many people that deserved it.— Entertainer :ALWAYS MY NUMBER 1 (@Zayngalforevah) July 27, 2020
Not Surprised
prevnext
Well am I surprised? Nope. pic.twitter.com/vSkygJrFAI— JJ (Square One OUT NOW on Prime) (@JJ_Moonwalker) July 27, 2020
What's Going On?
prevnext
I knew something didn’t seemed right. I checked out from this show ages ago. It’s not even about appearing to nice or friendly. Something just seemed disingenuous.— BAD BOY, GOOD HUMAN 🪁 (@vanuaryear) July 28, 2020
Making Their Feelings Known
July 27, 2020prev