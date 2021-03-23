Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Ratings Way Down After Recent Scandals

✖

In light of the scandal surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the program has reportedly seen a decline in viewership. According to Vanity Fair, Ellen DeGeneres' talk show has lost over a million viewers since the current season premiered back in September. Months before Season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered, the show was at the center of controversy after numerous former and current employees alleged that there was a toxic workplace environment on the series.

While the premiere episode of Season 18 drew the show's highest ratings for a premiere in four years, the season has, overall, seen a decline in viewers. Based on Nielson ratings, the talk show has lost over one million viewers since it premiered on Sept. 21, 2020. Over the past six months, Ellen has averaged 1.5 million viewers, per the New York Times. That number is a major difference from the ratings that the show garnered only a year earlier, as it previously averaged 2.6 million viewers for the same time period last year.

Not only are the ratings down for Ellen, but the show is also down when it comes to their core demographic. Vanity Fair reported that DeGeneres' talk show is down 38% in their core demographic, which is women under 54. Additionally, the program has also lost 20% in ad revenue and has reportedly been struggling to get guests. As previously mentioned, these changes for Ellen come months after the show was at the center of an investigation after former and current employees alleged that there was a toxic workplace environment, according to a Buzzfeed News report. Shortly after those allegations came to light, Warner Bros. announced that they would be launching an investigation into the claims. They subsequently reported that executive producers Kevin Leman, Ed Glavin, and Jonathan Norman were fired from the program following their investigation.

During the Season 18 premiere, DeGeneres addressed the allegations surrounding the talk show and her own alleged behind-the-scenes behavior. She issued an apology in which she noted that the show takes "responsibility" for what allegedly occurred on the set. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected," DeGeneres began. "I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres."