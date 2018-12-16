‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s DJ tWitch Sounds off on Retirement Rumors

The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss said he does think his boss has earned the right to leave her popular daytime talk show behind, but he does not think she would stay out of the spotlight forever.

“She deserves everything and more,” Boss told TMZ Friday, adding that daytime TV is a daily grind.

“She’s putting in work, she’s doing the daytime show, she has her Netflix special out, she has shows on HGTV… so absolutely. When she is ready to hang it up, she… absolutely deserves to hang it up,” the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant said.

Boss said that if DeGeneres leaves the show, she probably would only take a short break before putting her creative energies into something else.

“I think she’s going to continue pumping goodness into the system,” Boss said. “I don’t know how long that break is going to last, but I tell you what, she deserves everything.”

In a New York Times profile published last week, DeGeneres said she’s gotten “conflicting” advice from her wife, Portia de Rossi, and her older brother, Vance DeGeneres, about retiring from her show. Her current contract expires in summer 2020 and she has yet to renew. Her brother thinks she should keep going, since DeGeneres can provide a rare, positive and unifying voice in the age of Trump. However, de Rossi thinks she could do more.

“She gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop,” DeGeneres said.

“I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity,” de Rossi chimed in. “There are other things she could tackle.”

De Rossi believes if DeGeneres leaves her daytime talk show, her career could still continue. DeGeneres said she would like to make another movie and play “something unappealing,” while de Rossi thinks a podcast or radio show could be in her wife’s future.

“I don’t see the end of her show as her career ending,” the Arrested Development actress said.

DeGeneres’ first standup special since 2003, Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable, will be released on Netflix on Tuesday. She also hosts Ellen’s Game of Games for NBC, which will debut its new season on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. A special holiday episode aired last week. As if that doesn’t keep her busy enough, she also hosts Ellen’s Design Challenge for HGTV.

“I wanted to show all of me,” DeGeneres said of the Netflix special in her Times interview. “The talk show is me, but I’m also playing a character of a talk-show host. There’s a tiny, tiny bit of difference.”

Photo credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show/YouTube