People Are in Awe by Elizabeth Smart’s A&E Special

It’s been 14 years since Elizabeth Smart was rescued from captivity, and her story of courage and survival still leaves people in awe. A&E aired a special two-part documentary, Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography on Nov. 15, and people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the special.

In June 2002, Smart, who was 14 at the time, was abducted from her Salt Lake City home. She was held captive by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Ileen Barzee for nine months. Police finally rescued her in March 2003.

During testimony in 2009, Smart detailed her horrific time in captivity. She said she was raped three to four times daily by Mitchell, who claimed to be a prophet.

Barzee and Mitchell are both in prison. In 2011, Mitchell was sentenced to two life terms in a federal prison.

Smart is now 30 years old, living in Park City, Utah, and happily married to Matthew Gilmour. She has two children, 2-year-old Chloe and 8-month-old James.

In addition to the new A&E documentary, Smart narrated a new Lifetime movie, I Am Elizabeth Smart. The film will debut on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

“I have been so blessed,” Smart told Access Hollywood on Monday. “I have been so lucky. I have not struggled with PTSD. I mean there are moments where I’ll see something or maybe I’ll smell something and it’ll take me back.”

One viewer couldn’t believe how close police were to finding Smart after the third day of her captivity.

Several viewers said they were inspired by Smart’s survival.

Another viewer said the story is disturbing.


Photo credit: Access Hollywood/YouTube

