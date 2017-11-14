People Are in Awe by Elizabeth Smart’s A&E Special

It’s been 14 years since Elizabeth Smart was rescued from captivity, and her story of courage and survival still leaves people in awe. A&E aired a special two-part documentary, Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography on Nov. 15, and people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the special.

In June 2002, Smart, who was 14 at the time, was abducted from her Salt Lake City home. She was held captive by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Ileen Barzee for nine months. Police finally rescued her in March 2003.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During testimony in 2009, Smart detailed her horrific time in captivity. She said she was raped three to four times daily by Mitchell, who claimed to be a prophet.

Barzee and Mitchell are both in prison. In 2011, Mitchell was sentenced to two life terms in a federal prison.

Smart is now 30 years old, living in Park City, Utah, and happily married to Matthew Gilmour. She has two children, 2-year-old Chloe and 8-month-old James.

In addition to the new A&E documentary, Smart narrated a new Lifetime movie, I Am Elizabeth Smart. The film will debut on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

“I have been so blessed,” Smart told Access Hollywood on Monday. “I have been so lucky. I have not struggled with PTSD. I mean there are moments where I’ll see something or maybe I’ll smell something and it’ll take me back.”

One viewer couldn’t believe how close police were to finding Smart after the third day of her captivity.

I cant believe how close they were to findn her that third day and didnt no she was right there thats crazy #ElizabethSmart — ANDwhat (@MiSsKiTtY87057) November 14, 2017



@AETV ° Watching #ElizabethSmart story. I am proud of the city 4 showing up 4 the Smart Family



The fight 4 survival. You have a strong spirit Miss. I am upset that U endured all of that. But, your strength is solid. (God Like). U have a beautiful beautiful family. ❤ — Gerri Lillian 📚 (@SalishPoet) November 14, 2017



Several viewers said they were inspired by Smart’s survival.

I’ve always admired you #ElizabethSmart you’ve got a beauty that illuminates you from within. — T A R A (@tamingtara101) November 14, 2017



So proud of all the strong women speaking out. I’m now watching the #ElizabethSmart series. This is so brave. — MJA (@MJADetBos) November 14, 2017



Another viewer said the story is disturbing.

I have read the #ElizabethSmart autobiography, but watching her tell her story on this A & E special is so disturbing.

Seriously, fuck anyone that defends pedophiles.#RoyMooreChildMolester — Whimsical Princess (@erineileen23) November 14, 2017



#ElizabethSmart

Watching her story.

She is a very brave inspirational woman. — Lisa T 🇺🇸❤🇺🇸❤ (@jhawk1986) November 14, 2017



Photo credit: Access Hollywood/YouTube