‘Ed, Edd n Eddy’ Returning to Cartoon Network

Ed, Edd n Eddy is making a comeback. The classic cartoon will return to Cartoon Network, airing in the Checkered Past block, which airs throwbacks.

The announcement was confirmed in a post to X, formerly Twitter. “Ed Edd n Eddy returns to Checkered Past (which, if you missed it, returned late December) on Wednesday, February 11, replacing Dexter’s Lab,” the post notes.

The cartoon premiered in 1999. It ran for six seasons.

Ed, Edd n Eddy centers on three friends named Ed, Edd (nicknamed “Double D” to avoid confusion with Ed), and Eddy—collectively known as “the Eds.” They live in a suburban cul-de-sac in the fictional town of Peach Creek with several other neighborhood friends/children. Under Eddy’s leadership, the trio are often scamming money from their peers to purchase their favorite candy, jawbreakers. Their plans often fail.

The show was not cancelled due to low ratings. Instead, it ended in 2009 because creator Danny Antonucci and his team decided to conclude the series to focus on the TV movie, Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Big Picture Show.

Antonucci was a popular adult cartoonist. On a dare to create a children’s cartoon, his idea for the series came to be while he was designing a commercial. What differentiated his cartoon from others of its time was that he designed the characters and aesthetic to resemble classic cartoons from the 1940s–1970s.

Initially, he wanted to sell the series to Nickelodeon, but the network refused to give him creative control, so he backed out. He sold it to Cartoon Network because they accepted his deal for creative control.

Ed, Edd n Eddy was one of Cartoon Network’s most successful original series, winning several awards, including a Reuben Award, two Leo Awards and a SOCAN Award. The show attracted an audience of 31 million households, and was broadcast in 120 countries.