Major Cartoon Network TV Show Is Now in Netflix’s Top 10

A major Cartoon Network show is climbing the charts on Netflix.

Teen Titans Go! is No. 3 on the Kids TV Show chart in the U.S.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A comedic standalone spinoff to the original Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go! premiered in 2013 on Cartoon Network and is currently in its ninth season. Much like the original, the animated series follows the adventures of the young Titans: Beast Boy, Robin, Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire, who reside in Jump City when they aren’t saving the world while living together as teenagers without adults.

Developed by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath and based on the DC Comics’ fictional superhero team Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go! stars Scott Menville, Hynden Walch, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, and Greg Cipes. They all also starred in the original Teen Titans, which ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2006 on Cartoon Network and Kids’ WB. While the original is not streaming on Netflix, it is streaming in full on Prime Video.

The first five seasons of Teen Titans Go! recently made the jump to Netflix, hence why it’s doing so well. It’s unknown when and if the later seasons will become available on the streamer, but it can be assumed that’s the plan. For some shows, only select seasons are available at first, with other seasons coming later down the line, so it’s possible that will happen with Teen Titans Go! And since Season 9 is currently airing, it might be a while until that season is available.

Those wanting to watch the divisive Cartoon Network show in full are in luck. All nine seasons of the series are streaming on Disney+, including the episodes of Season 9 that have already aired. Additionally, 2019’s Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans is streaming on HBO Max, along with Seasons 8 and 9 of Teen Titans Go! so there is no short supply of the young superhero team. Meanwhile, Season 9 is set to return on Feb. 7, so now would be a good time to either catch up on the entire series or just the latest season. If anything, there are plenty of ways to watch Teen Titans Go!, including on Netflix, where it is continuing to do well. It’s only just a matter of time before additional seasons are available, but at least it’s streaming on Disney+ as well.