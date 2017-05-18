The CW Releases First Trailer For ‘Dynasty’ Reboot Series

As if The CW wasn’t churning out enough hits, the network has another major addition to its fall roster. A Dynasty reboot is on the way.

That’s right, the popular ’80s series, from the creator of 90210, is coming back to television. The CW has ordered the reboot to series, and has it scheduled for Wednesday nights this fall, airing after Riverdale.

Now, during its Upfront presentation, the network has unveiled the first trailer for Dynasty. You can watch the new footage in the video above.

The team revitalizing the show for the modern age includes Gossip Girl creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and Revenge writer/producer, Sallie Patrick. Also involved are original Dynasty creators, husband/wife team Richard and Esther Shapiro.

You can check out the official synopsis for the Dynasty reboot below!

A modern take that follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series centers on two women at odds: Fallon Carrington, daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington (Grant Show), and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class. The drama also promises to expose “the dark underbelly” of the one percent: a corrupt world built on backroom deals, betrayal, and, in some cases, murder.

