‘DWTS’s’ Jenna Johnson Confirms Her Brother’s Safety After He Went Missing Following Mexico Earthquake

After posting an emotional message last week following the Mexico earthquake, Dancing With The Stars‘ Jenna Johnson has confirmed that her brother is safe and sound.

Please, please, please pray for EVERYONE affected by the 8.1 earthquake that happened in Mexico last night…. especially for this little guy who was in the exact city it hit. Still waiting to hear from him. Make sure to tell your loved ones how much you love them 🙏🏽 A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

The earthquake hit on Thursday, September 7 and the following day, the 23-year-old took to social media to explain that she still hadn’t heard from her brother.

“Hearing about or going through any type of natural disaster is always a horrible and scary feeling for anyone,” she said while speaking to Us Weekly. “There are no words when you have a family member involved, thank you for all the prayers, love and support! We found out he’s safe.”

In her Instagram post last week, Johnson requested prayers for her sibling.

The 8.1 earthquake was the strongest one to hit Mexico in 100 years. At this time, at least 61 people are believed to have been killed in the natural disaster, according to CNN.