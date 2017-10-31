TV Shows

‘DWTS’ Fans Can’t Get Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Hair

During tonight’s Dancing With The Stars Halloween episode, judge Carrie Ann Inaba wore a bright blue wig. Host Tom Bergeron said he loved the hair, which has divided DWTS fans on Twitter.

Many viewers really loved the outfit. Lauren S. called it “straight fire.”

Another fan said she was “rocking” the blue wig.

This fan went nuts when she saw the blue hair and thought it was better than the opening dance to the Rocky Horror Picture Show opening.

Other fans weren’t so impressed. This one thought it was a little too “edgy and sh*t.”

Another fan wondered if she was auditioning for a mermaid movie.

This fan really hated the blue wig look.

