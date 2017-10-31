‘DWTS’ Fans Can’t Get Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Hair

During tonight’s Dancing With The Stars Halloween episode, judge Carrie Ann Inaba wore a bright blue wig. Host Tom Bergeron said he loved the hair, which has divided DWTS fans on Twitter.

Many viewers really loved the outfit. Lauren S. called it “straight fire.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

@carrieanninaba that hair is straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥 tonight!!! — Lauren S (@Laurali7502) October 31, 2017

Another fan said she was “rocking” the blue wig.

MY PARTNER ROCKING THAT BLUE WIG YOU GO GURL @carrieanninaba — CurryGlenInaba (@MyNameAintGlen) October 31, 2017

This fan went nuts when she saw the blue hair and thought it was better than the opening dance to the Rocky Horror Picture Show opening.

Me watching the ghost dance: awe how nice

Me seeing @carrieanninaba: AHHH!!! #DWTS25 #DWTS — Liz Bailey (@lizzie_love01) October 31, 2017

Other fans weren’t so impressed. This one thought it was a little too “edgy and sh*t.”

Look at @carrieanninaba trying to be all edgy and shit with that blue hair… #dwts #halloween — DrinkingWithTheStars (@DrinkingWTS) October 31, 2017

Another fan wondered if she was auditioning for a mermaid movie.

Is Carrie Ann auditioning for a mermaid movie? #dwts — Bill Yanney (@indybill23) October 31, 2017

This fan really hated the blue wig look.