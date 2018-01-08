Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Throws Shade at Kevin Hart During Golden Globes

Quite the moment for @TheRock as he introduces his daughter, and the very first #GoldenGlobes Ambassador, @SimoneGJohnson. pic.twitter.com/V3QO7LMT2B — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson threw some incredible shade at Kevin Hart, his co-star in both Central Intelligence and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

While introducing his daughter, Simone Johnson, as the first ever Golden Globes ambassador, Johnson praised his daughter for her love of charity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Charitable causes are great, which is why I let Kevin Hart be in all my movies,” Johnson said.

Everyone at the Beverly Hilton laughed at the joke, which came just before a commercial break.

Johnson and Hart have only made two movies together, and both of them have been big hits. Central Intelligence took in $216.9 million worldwide in 2016.

Meanwhile, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle continues to reel in money and won the first box office weekend of 2018. The film has made $519.3 million worldwide since its Dec. 20 release.

Hart and Johnson have become friends, but Johnson said he is ignoring the comedian’s baby name suggestions. “He texts last night and says I got a great idea, Kevina,” Johnson told USA Today, but he won’t use that name.

Last month, Johnson announced that he and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, are expecting their second daughter together. They are also parents to two-year-old Jasmine.

“We met each other for the first time probably two or three years ago at an awards show, but we always knew we wanted to work with each other,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter last year about his relationship with Hart. “Since working with him I can honestly tell you that I’ve never had this type of brotherly chemistry with anyone that I’ve worked with and it’s a cool thing.”