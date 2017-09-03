Watch the First Lesson Between ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Drew Scott and Emma Slater

Season 25 of ABC’s hit series, Dancing With the Stars is strutting its way to a stellar one from the looks of its latest preview showcasing two of this year’s couple.

Suiting up to be front-runners for this season’s cutest couple, PEOPLE caught up with professional dancer, Emma Slater and her partner, HGTV personality, Drew Scott as they prepare to take the Mirrorball home this winter.

In the clip released exclusively for PEOPLE, Slater wastes no time teaching the “Property Brother” a few Latin dance movies, and the 6 feet 3 inches tall Scott appears eager with his own set of dance skills.

“I’ve got to do my big finish,” he tells her before striking a pose and letting out a theatrical grunt.

Slater tells PEOPLE she was surprised Scott would have signed up for the ABC competition as she was told he had a “busy” schedule during this upcoming season. But Scott reveals Slater was the one to encourage him after the two struck up a conversation on Twitter.

“I’ll be filming two of my shows up in Toronto and one of my shows in L.A. And the Sept. 18 premiere comes right in the middle of our book tour to promote our book, which comes out Sept. 5, so Emma and I will be rehearsing in a different city every night,” he said.

“But this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And I’m going to learn how to dance just a few months before my wedding. That’s going to be amazing.”

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC. Check your local listings.

Photo credit: Instagram / @theemmaslater