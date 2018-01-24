Drew Carey Tackled by Contestant During ‘The Price is Right’

For years Drew Carey has told contestants on The Price is Right to “Come On Down!” But on Wednesday, it was his turn.

During the show, one of the contestants, who went by Sona, was called up to the stage after correctly guessing the price of a prize without going over. She ws clearly excited, jumping up to give Carey a hug as he walked over to her.

Unfortunately for Carey, Sona held on for two long, bringing the game show host and comedian down to the floor.

Sona quickly helped Carey back to his feet, who shook off the ordeal by looking to the audience and saying “Hey everybody!” with a smile.

After serving in the Marine Corps, Carey tried his hand at stand-up comedy and rose to popularity with The Drew Carey Show, which ran from 1995-2004. He also worked as the host and executive producer of Whose Line Is It Anyway? from 1998-07.

He made a variety of cameos on Home Improvement, Baby Blues, The Simpsons, Family Guy and Scorpion, along with competing in the WWE’s Royal Rumble back in 2001. Since 2007, Carey has been the host of The Price is Right, replacing legendary television personality Bob Barker.

Carey is expected to make a one-off appearance on NCIS later this year, playing a character named Marine Sergeant John Ross.

Carey has earned a wide variety of honors since he became an entertainer in the early 1990s, including a People’s Choice Award, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an induction into WWE’s Hall of Fame and an MLS Cup Championship as the co-owner of the Seattle Sounders soccer team.