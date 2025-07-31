Drama Series Issues Rare Statement About Rumor One of Its Star Actors Is Leaving the Show

Suzanne Rogers (and Maggie Horton Kiriakis) aren’t going anywhere on Days of Our Lives.

After rumors circulated that the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress, who has played Maggie on the soap since 1973, was planning her retirement, a spokesperson for the show denied the speculation to Soap Opera Digest.

The spokesperson pointed out that the rumors of Rogers’ retirement “could not be further from the truth,” adding, “Maggie and Suzanne are integral to the show’s history, present storylines, and now, on the heels of our pick-up, the future! Neither are going anywhere.”

Rogers’ confirmed future on Days of Our Lives comes after Peacock announced last week that the soap had been renewed for two more seasons, taking the show through its 63rd season.

There’s much in store for Maggie moving forward, as she will help daughter Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) navigate the end of her marriage to Xander (Paul Telfer) and the battle for custody of their daughter, Victoria. She’ll also play a role in the battle for power between the DiMera and Kiriakis families.

Rogers will also play a role in Days of Our Lives‘ 60th anniversary this November, having previously celebrated her own 50th anniversary on the show in August 2023.

“I’m kind of shocked that I’ve been on the show for 50 years; I mean, how many people can say that?” she told Soap Opera Digest at the time. “I guess it’s a testament to the fact that the show wanted to keep me around, and the audience liked the character. And I still love what I’m doing, so it’s all a win.”

At the time, Rogers made it clear she had no intention of retiring from the show anytime soon. “I still talk to a few people from back home and they say, ‘When are you going to retire?’” she said. “I say, ‘Well I’m still enjoying what I’m doing.’ ”