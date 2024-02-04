Dr. Phil and Nancy Grace Team up for New TV Project

Known for their tough love approaches, Dr. Phil and Nancy Grace are teaming up for a new project. Grace grew to fame with her commentary on crime and major events that sparked outrage throughout the nation. Her Crime Stories with Nancy Grace podcast has been on for four seasons. Dr. Phil led his own talk show for 21 seasons before its end in 2023. He will develop the new project under his new media company, Merit Street Media, alongside Trinity Broadcasting, Variety reports. "Nancy is an unmatched expert and legend in this field," Dr. Phil said in a statement about the project "She is a longtime friend which makes her joining Merit Street even more special."

According to the report, Dr. Phil's Merit Street Media expects to distribute its new lineup of programming via cable, satellite, and broadcast stations, and has secured "commitments already exceeding 65 million television homes." Trinity's programming is currently available on satellite distributors such as DirecTV and Dish, as well as other notable service providers.

As in her past work, Grace will explore true crime stories straight from the headlines, as well as cold cases with new leads. She rose to fame on Court TV. Before her transition to television, she was a former prosecutor in the Atlanta-Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney's office. Dr. Phil grew in popularity thanks to his appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show before getting his own daytime talk show.

Grace expressed her own excitement about the new venture, noting in her statement: "I am so proud to be part of Dr. Phil's new endeavor, Merit Street Media. I can now take the mission to fight crime and let the voices of crime victims be heard to an incredible new platform. As a crime fighter and victim of violent crime myself, this message is my life's work."