Dr. Phil to Launch Primetime TV Show

Dr. Phil is set to launch a new primetime TV show, following the end of his long-running daytime series. Deadline reports that McGraw is launching a news and entertainment cable TV network, Merit Street Media. The network will be anchored by Dr. Phil Primetime, which is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 26, 2024. It will air nightly at 8 PM ET.

Speaking about his new primetime series, McGraw said, "I absolutely love talking to real people about real problems. People who aren't just complaining but are actively looking for real solutions to better their lives." McGraw added, "It all begins and ends with real people dealing with these issues for real, using common sense, fact-based information, and action plans to create results." McGraw continued, "As always, the audience will dictate our content because they are our content, and I want my viewer's help in building Merit Street. I continue my pledge to help individuals, couples, and families have the tough conversations, face the hard realities, and get real answers for the most positive and effective outcome."

At this time, no details have been revealed about Merit Street Media's distribution, but it is expected to have nationwide carriage. Deadline notes that this would be quite an accomplishment due to widespread "declining linear ratings and cord-cutting." Additionally, Merit Street Media will be based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company is currently completing construction on a "new state-of-the-art broadcast center," which sits on a 5-acre span of land. Notably, Deadline reports that dozens of staffers from Dr. Phil's previous show will be relocating to the are in order to continue working with McGraw.

Earlier this year, McGraw spoke with Entertainment Tonight about ending his daytime series, telling the outlet, "I've been doing this for 21 years and I love it, I'm still very passionate about it, and make no mistake, I'm not moving on from television. I'm just moving on from daytime [TV]." He then teased that he had plans for a more primetime project.

"I can't talk about it yet because I'm about to close all the details of this, but I wanted to partner with a network, so I can do some things in primetime that really have significance," he explained at the time. "[It's] not just a show, but a whole approach to what's going on in America right now because... I'm very concerned with what's going on in America right now. I'm concerned that the American family's under attack, that our values are under attack, that the very concept of truth is under attack. I wanted a bigger audience, a bigger play, a bigger platform than daytime can afford."