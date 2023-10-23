Dr. Phil Sued Over Allegedly Losing Guest's Unpublished Memoir

Dr. Phil might not be on television these days, but he is still facing some legal troubles from the days of the Dr. Phil show. According to The Blast, legal documents filed by a woman named Brianna Norwood highlight her lawsuit against the host and his show for losing her unpublished book on domestic violence.

The outline shares that Norwood claims she worked with the producers on the show to prepare for her interview with McGraw, which is how they allegedly came into possession of her manuscript. As Norwood details in the lawsuit, she wrote the book on domestic violence titled Blood, Sweat and Tears. She claims it took her five years to finish the book and she still shipped her only copy to a senior producer.

'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Knowhttps://t.co/83LU29605m — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) February 8, 2023

"This was her only copy and she had no other copy with respect to the book other than the copy that was given to Justin Arluck. Juon numerous occasions continually indicated that he would protect the book and return it," the lawsuit indicates.

Norwood claims she had requested the return of the book several times over the years, but Arluck reportedly played a part in delaying that. "Justin Arluck indicated he wanted to keep the book because it was a fantastic book on domestic violence and he wanted others to read it including Dr. Phil McGraw," The Blast indicates. She goes on to claim she was invited as a "VIP on the Dr. Phil show in 2020. At that point in time she was advised that her book would be returned to her following her appearance on the show."

She reportedly never received the book back and claimed she had requested its return repeatedly from 2020 until 2023. The documents even indicate she spoke directly to McGraw about the book, receiving similar promises to what Arluck was allegedly saying.

McGraw reportedly "admitted the book had negligently been lost and was not in the possession" of himself, Arluck, or the show. With Dr. Phil having wrapped up its television stay after 21 years on the air, Norwood apparently felt that this meant a lawsuit was her only option.

Norwood's suit is seeking damages over the potential "loss of significant book sales; Extreme emotional distress and anxiety including PTSD; Potentially interviews with other shows which would have increased the sales of her book, and Time in re-writing a new book."

The end of Dr. Phil and McGraw's tenure on television followed on the heels of allegations of a "toxic workplace" and some business missteps for McGraw. It remains to be seen if the lawsuit will go forward, but it will be interesting to see how it plays out.