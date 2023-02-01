'Dr. Phil' Ending After 21 Years

Dr. Phil McGraw is leaving daytime television after more than two decades. Dr. Phil will end at the conclusion of its 21st season this spring. It is the latest in a wave of daytime talk show changes, as The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Dr. Oz, The Real, and Maury have all ended within the past year.

McGraw decided to step away with his most recent contract ending, reports Deadline. The 2022-2023 season is the last of a five-season renewal and contract extension McGraw signed with CBS Television Distribution in 2018. CBS Media Ventures plans to keep Dr. Phil on the airwaves by offering stations repeats beginning during the 2023-2024 season, with new and updated intros from McGraw and other guests.

CBS Media Ventures is hoping that Dr. Phil could continue in the same way Judge Judy has survived. Sources told Deadline the company is hoping stations will continue airing Dr. Phil repeats in the same timeslot or will continue to pay the same price as they did for new shows. This is facing some resistance, but it was a successful play with Judge Judy. Even though the last new Judge Judy episode aired in July 2021, the show is the fourth-most watched syndicated program.

McGraw became a television star thanks to The Oprah Winfrey Show. In 2002, Winfrey's Harpo Studios began producing Dr. Phil, which was an immediate hit. After Oprah ended in 2011, Dr. Phil became the most-watched syndicated daytime talk show. Dr. Phil held the crown until recently when Live With Kelly & Ryan took over that title.

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," McGraw said in a statement Thursday. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

McGraw also served as an executive producer on The Doctors and Daily Mail TV, which both ended. He also executive produced CBS' scripted drama Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, and the freshman series So Help Me Todd. In the future, McGraw plans to focus on more primetime programming with a new partnership.

"Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I'm happy to say our relationship is not," Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. "Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV – We plan to be in the Dr. Phil business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future."