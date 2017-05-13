Dr. Dre HBO Documentary Gets Release Date

HBO has revealed the trailer and release date for its new documentary series focused on legendary hip-hop producer Dr. Dre and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine.

The four-part documentary, entitled The Defiant Ones, will premiere its first episode on July 9 at 9 p.m. ET. The remaining three parts will air from July 10-12.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The project break down the duo’s early successes to their hugely successful partnership that yielded the Beats By Dre brand.

It will also breakdown the duo’s musical accomplishments, which for Dre will mean seeing the 52-year-old producer revisit he early days with N.W.A, his collaborations with Snoop Dogg and his signing of Eminem (which was orchestrated by Iovine).

There will be an all-star selection interviewees that includes: Bono, David Geffen, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Stevie Nicks, Ice Cube, Gwen Stefani, Tom Petty, Trent Reznor, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Nas and will.i.am.

Up Next: Tupac Documentary Coming From ’12 Years A Slave’ Director

In the project’s trailer, you see a manic musical montage set to Ennio Morricone “Strength of the Righteous,” a fitting selection for The Defiant Ones‘ theme. New interview clips of Dre, Iovine, and the aforementioned musicians are spliced between archive footage of Nicks, Stefani, Ice Cube and Eminem.

Watch the full trailer for The Defiant Ones below.

More: Johnny Depp To Star In Tupac And Biggie Murder Mystery Movie

The ’90s hip-hop era has been ripe for documenting and dramatizing in the wake of Straight Out of Compton, the biopic centered on N.W.A’s rise to fame.

Frequent Dre collaborator Tupac will be immortalized with a biopic entitled All Eyez On Me, out June 16. USA Network has also picked up a Tupac property, a true crime drama about his murder.

[h/t HBO]