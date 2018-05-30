Donald Trump Speaks out About ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

President Donald Trump has finally spoken out about the news of Roseanne Barr’s TV series being canceled.

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

In a tweet posted on Wednesday morning, President Trump said, “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr.”

“Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC,” he then added, “Maybe I just didn’t get the call?“

The “comments” Trump is referring to were made by Barr in a tweet about Jarrett. “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=[Valerie Jarrett],” Barr said in the tweet that was later deleted.

Following a major backlash surrounding the comments, ABC decided to cancel Barr’s Roseanne revival, with ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey officially stating, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

Iger is the chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney company, which owns ABC, and naturally provided a brief statement as well, tweeting out Dungey’s message and adding, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

A number of others have responded to Barr’s comments as well, including some members of the cast from the show.

Michael Fishman, who played Roseanne‘s son DJ Conner, provided a statment, saying, “Today is one of the hardest in my life. I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience welcomes us into their homes. Our cast, crew, writers and production staff strived for inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

“I condemn these statements vehemently, they are reprehensible and intolerable. Contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society,” Fishman continued. “I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue.”

“While am I going to miss being part of the ABC family, I believe that to sit back or remain silent in an attempt to distance myself from the actions/statements of others would unintentionally endorse or placate those statements which I find truly offensive,” the actor added.

“My character was designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views. To represent portions of society often marginalized,” Fishman concluded. “In this moment it is important to be clear. We must stand up against bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all.”