Donald Trump Jr. Dragged for Misunderstanding ‘N’ in ‘SNL’

Donald Trump Jr. seemed to misunderstand the ‘N’ in SNL as meaning, and Twitter is mercilessly […]

Donald Trump Jr. seemed to misunderstand the “N” in SNL as meaning, and Twitter is mercilessly dragging him over it.

The eldest son of the U.S. President retweeted a post by another user who was mocking the emerging Democratic presidential candidates.

“So 2020 dem platform is -no private healthcare -kill fully formed 2 seconds from birth babies -70% marginal tax rates on people they hate -ban nearly every gun -also you’re racist,” the user wrote, “This is basically a right wing parody of a dem platform and it’s real.”

Trump Jr. shared the post and added, “It’s almost like a funny version of an S&L skit.”

Twitter users almost immediately began ridiculing the businessman for his fux pas, with former Saturday Night Live star Bobby Moynihan calling him a “dummy.”

“I love watching old episodes of ‘Saturday And Live’ with my favorite comedians Wilt Ferdel, Adang Sambler, and musical guest Pearl James,” IGN host Brian Altano added.

My dude, SNL = Saturday NIGHT Live. Where’d you get the ‘&’?” Dread Central editor-in-chief Jonathan Barkin.

“Donald Jr was today-years-old when he learned the N in SNL isn’t short for ‘and,’” another user joked.

It’s no secret that the Trump family are not fans of the late night sketch-comedy series, as President Donald Trump has expressed his disdain for the show many times.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad,” the current U.S. President wrote in a 2016 tweet.

“A REAL scandal is the one-sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?”

Saturday Night Live does not appear to have responded to Trump Jr.’s misunderstanding its name, but there is a chance they will when the show returns on Feb. 9.

