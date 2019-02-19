Donald Trump Jr. Dragged for Misunderstanding ‘N’ in ‘SNL’

Donald Trump Jr. seemed to misunderstand the “N” in SNL as meaning, and Twitter is mercilessly dragging him over it.

The eldest son of the U.S. President retweeted a post by another user who was mocking the emerging Democratic presidential candidates.

“So 2020 dem platform is -no private healthcare -kill fully formed 2 seconds from birth babies -70% marginal tax rates on people they hate -ban nearly every gun -also you’re racist,” the user wrote, “This is basically a right wing parody of a dem platform and it’s real.”

Trump Jr. shared the post and added, “It’s almost like a funny version of an S&L skit.”

It’s almost like a funny version of an S&L skit. //t.co/JSYVOyJZNk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 31, 2019

Twitter users almost immediately began ridiculing the businessman for his fux pas, with former Saturday Night Live star Bobby Moynihan calling him a “dummy.”

“I love watching old episodes of ‘Saturday And Live’ with my favorite comedians Wilt Ferdel, Adang Sambler, and musical guest Pearl James,” IGN host Brian Altano added.

That time Donald “S&L” Trump Jr. told Oprah there’s “a stigmata” associated with his family name: //t.co/dIl67QOWdC — Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) January 31, 2019

“My dude, SNL = Saturday NIGHT Live. Where’d you get the ‘&’?” Dread Central editor-in-chief Jonathan Barkin.

“Donald Jr was today-years-old when he learned the N in SNL isn’t short for ‘and,’” another user joked.

As rich as you and you father claims to be… and neither of you can afford to hire someone to check your spelling? C’mon! — Proud Mil Ret. Miracles happen (@MilVetGuy) February 1, 2019

It’s no secret that the Trump family are not fans of the late night sketch-comedy series, as President Donald Trump has expressed his disdain for the show many times.

“Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad,” the current U.S. President wrote in a 2016 tweet.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

“A REAL scandal is the one-sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?”

Saturday Night Live does not appear to have responded to Trump Jr.’s misunderstanding its name, but there is a chance they will when the show returns on Feb. 9.