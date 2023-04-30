Don Lemon's 'CNN This Morning' Co-Hosts Enjoy Joyous Night out Following His Ouster

Don Lemon's former CNN This Morning co-hosts aren't missing a beat in the wake of his firing. As CNN CEO Chris Licht wrote in a memo posted to Twitter regarding Lemon's exit, the show will go on. "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors. CNN This Morning has been on air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success." The famed journalist co-hosted the morning news program alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins on weekdays. He previously hosted Don Lemon Tonight alone before being switched from primetime to the morning show. Rumors of Lemon being on thin ice at the network ran for months. Now, Harlow and Collins are standing in solidarity, at least per their recent Instagram post.

Harlow shared a black and white photo of the two attending an outing together, captioning the picture, "@kaitlancollins got me to stay out past midnight which is breaking news in my world." Comments poured in, with mixed reactions from their followers regarding Lemon's absence.

Weeks before his firing was announced, Variety released a report of Lemon's alleged problematic antics workplace, which was filled with allegations of sexism, superiority, malicious texts, and romantic relationships with subordinates that were said to be consensual. Lemon was labeled as a diva and reportedly had outbursts at company meetings where he berated women. The report came after his controversial statement that 51-year-old Nikki Haley isn't a viable presidential candidate because she "isn't in her prime." He quickly apologized. But it wasn't enough to save his job.

Regardless of the fact that he says he was blindsided by his firing, Lemon is ready to move on. The 51-year-old attended a Time Magazine party and spoke on the incident, noting that he looks forward to taking some time off. "I do, I want to work again, but I'm lucky enough to be in a position where I don't have to worry about those things. I'm going to spend my summer on the beach and on the boat with my family and just chill out and I'll see what happens next," he said.

Lemon is reportedly owed upwards of $25 million from his contract with CNN. He's also obtained legal counsel.