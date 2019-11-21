Don Johnson Confirms Cheech Marin Will Return for ‘Nash Bridges’ Revival

Nash Bridges fans have been excited about the classic series coming back for a revival, and now star Don Johnson has confirmed that Cheech Marin will be returning for it. According to Deadline, Johnson sat down for an interview with the ladies on The Talk, which will air on Nov. 26, revealing details about Marin’s involvement with the series revival.

“Oh yeah. The Cheech will be back. I think in this adaptation of Nash Bridges, he’s going to actually be selling weed. And the cops in San Francisco are actually going to be smoking it,” he said, presumably joking about Marin’s new role.

The Nash Bridges revival was announced over the summer, and is currently in development at the USA Network. It will reportedly be a two-hour movie that will also serve as a backdoor pilot to a new series.

“We’re writing it now,” Johnson reportedly says during his interview on The Talk, “and it’s a two-hour television film, and they’re looking at it as kind of a way to launch it again as a series. Good Lord, I don’t know how I feel about that.”

Nash Bridges originally ran for six seasons on CBS in the late ’90s, airing a total of 122 episodes from 1996 to 2001. In addition to Johnson and Marin, the series also starred James Gammon, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Jeff Perry, Jaime P. Gomez, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Mary Mara, Kelly Hu, Yasmine Bleeth, Wendy Moniz, and Cress Williams.

According to a previously reported description of the revival series, Nash will still be running San Francisco’s Special Investigation Unit in 2020, and will be “confronting a changing city, a new boss and a world in which police work focuses on modern data-crunching and predictive policing. Although the world around him has changed, Nash hasn’t.”

Notably, LOST executive producer Carlton Cuse was the creator of Nash Bridges, but he is not reported to be involved with the revival series. Bill Chais (The Practice, Franklin and Bash) and Johnson are creating the revival movie, and and Marc Rosen (Sense8) joins them as a co-executive producer.

There is currently no word if any other original Nash Bridges stars will be joining Johnson and Marin in the revival series. At this time, the revival film does not have a scheduled premiere date, but it is expected to debut sometime next year on the USA Network.

