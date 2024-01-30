Dolly Parton Gives Exciting Update on Potential 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot

Dolly Parton has a hopeful update for fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The country music legend, who acted as an uncredited producer on the beloved television series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar via her production company Sandollar Productions, revealed that work is still being done on a possible reboot during a new interview with Business Insider.

"They're still working on that," the "Jolene" singer said of a Buffy reboot in the interview posted Jan. 24. "They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it." Parton didn't give any other details as to who was involved in rebooting the series, but she did reveal she was "very involved" in the original series, although she credits the success of the show with the many others involved. "I have to give more people more credit on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' than me. A lot of people did so much sweat on that," she explained. "That little show did great."

Gellar opened up about Parton's involvement with the original run of Buffy the Vampire Slayer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in February 2023, noting that she never got to actually meet the musical icon in person. "Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer," Gellar said at the time. "We never saw her [but] we'd get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, 'She doesn't even know who I am.' And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, 'Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I'm good.'"

In January of that same year, Gellar said a Buffy reboot "doesn't need to be done." She told SFX Magazine at the time,"We wrapped that up," as per MovieWeb. "I am all for them continuing the story, because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

Last year, Buffy alum James Marsters reunited with castmates Anthony Head, Charisma Carpenter, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary, and Danny Strong for an Audible series set after the events of the show titled Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, which also starred Laya DeLeon Hayes as the voice of a new slayer named Indira.