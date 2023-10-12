'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story': Spike and Cordelia Fight Demon Dog (Exclusive Clip)





Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a popular show in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and now the franchise returns as an audio original set. Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set to premiere on Audible on Oct. 12, and PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip from an episode. The clip features Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter) and Spike (James Marsters) fighting a demon dog. Another character named Miranda (Juno Dawson) appears and seems ready to take down Cordelia and Spike.

Slayers premieres 20 years after Buffy: The Vampire Slayer ended. However, the Audible Orginal picks up 10 years after the events of the final episode of the television show led by Sarah Michelle Gellar. As the synopsis states for Slayers, "Spike has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. When his cover is compromised by sixteen-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed...a reality where Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world…his old flame, Drusilla (Juliet Landau)."

"I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief," Marsters said in a statement. "I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling."

In an interview with TV Line, Carpenter compared Cordelia in Slayers to Cordelia in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. "It was challenging and I never thought I would find that Cordelia had another layer to excavate and dig into," Carpenter said. "I just was floored. It felt really delicious. I love to kick ass, but I love that she's grounded in the kicking of ass, where she understands the consequence of the kicking of ass and all that."

Slayers stars Marsters, Carpenter, Landau, Hayes, Anthony Head, Emma Caulfield Ford, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary and Danny Strong. Benson and Christopher Golden wrote and directed the series, and K.C. Wayland is a co-director. All nine episodes will be available on Audible on Oct. 12.