'Doctor Who' Alum Fired From Reality 'Dancing' Series After Allegations They Exposed Themselves on Set

Doctor Who alum John Barrowman has been kicked off ITV's Dancing On Ice after it was revealed he allegedly exposed himself on the sets of Doctor Who and its spinoff Torchwood. At the time, Barrowman responded to the allegations saying his actions were simply “high-spirited behavior and tomfoolery.” The explanation didn't serve to stop calls for his firing.

“Ever since allegations against John came to light, discussions have been ongoing over his future on the panel of Dancing On Ice," a source shared with The Sun. Barrowman joined the reality dancing series in 2020 as a judge. “But the feeling now is there is no way we can invite him back. ITV has shown they are prepared to act decisively when stars are accused of inappropriate behaviour. And it seems this situation will not be the exception to the rule.”

The news comes amid reports that ITV was also forced to throw out a very expensive ad with another former Doctor Who star Noel Clarke. Clarke starred in the commercial opposite Ferne McCann of I'm a Celeb as part of the network's Drama vs Reality promotional campaign.

Clarke has been under fire lately after multiple women came forward accusing the actor and producer of sexual misconduct. 20 women allege that he exhibited unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behavior and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019. He denies all of the allegations except for the accusation that he inappropriately spoke to one woman, for which he's apologized. In the fallout, BAFTA rescinded his membership and suspended his award.

“This ad campaign was intended to showcase the very best of ITV’s talent. How could we have put Noel in that bracket, in the face of these allegations?" a source shared with The Sun. “Scrapping the ad cost us tens of thousands of pounds, but was the right choice. It was necessary to show how seriously we take such claims.”

“Any discussions regarding the 2022 series of Dancing On Ice are very premature," an ITV spokesperson said.